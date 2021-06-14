Oklahoma Dad Goes Viral For Letting Son Hang Pride Flag

An Oklahoma dad is going viral for a TikTok video of his teen son hanging a Pride flag on their house.

"We're fixin' to shock Oklahoma," John Wyatt says in the video.

The 45-year-old dad is winning praise for openly supporting his gay 15-year-old son in their neighborhood in Owasso, which is northeast of Tulsa. John let his son Caden hang an ally flag, which has a rainbow letter "A" on top of black and white stripes.

Caden came out last year but had not told many people outside of his parents. The teen is grateful that his family accepts him for who he is.

“I’m really lucky to have such supportive parents, because I know a lot of other people aren’t as lucky as me,” Caden told BuzzFeed News.