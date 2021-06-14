Oklahoma Dad Goes Viral For Letting Son Hang Pride Flag
By Anna Gallegos
June 14, 2021
An Oklahoma dad is going viral for a TikTok video of his teen son hanging a Pride flag on their house.
"We're fixin' to shock Oklahoma," John Wyatt says in the video.
The 45-year-old dad is winning praise for openly supporting his gay 15-year-old son in their neighborhood in Owasso, which is northeast of Tulsa. John let his son Caden hang an ally flag, which has a rainbow letter "A" on top of black and white stripes.
Caden came out last year but had not told many people outside of his parents. The teen is grateful that his family accepts him for who he is.
“I’m really lucky to have such supportive parents, because I know a lot of other people aren’t as lucky as me,” Caden told BuzzFeed News.
@wyattearptulsa
Happy Pride Month to y’all, especially to my son! Love you @cadenwyatt12 #pridemonth #pride2021🏳️🌈 #ally #prouddad #proudmom Just do you boo…❤️♬ Born This Way - Lady Gaga
John's son chose an ally flag for their home because Caden wants passersby to know that his whole family supports the LGBT community.
“We’re letting people know it’s a safe place. I’m not trying to cause any controversy in the neighborhood, but maybe there’s some person out there who will see that flag and smile and feel safe," John told Buzzfeed.
Since the video took off, John has received multiple comments from others who hoped their parents could be as accepting.
“Every time I get a comment like that, I tell them I got them. If they need somebody to talk to, I’m here. And if they need a ‘dad hug,’ I’m here. If they’re local and they need to come over for dinner, whatever — our home is open to them," the dad said.