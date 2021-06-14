Feedback

Kentucky Teen Wins Google Doodle Contest For Drawing That Honors Dad

By Anna Gallegos

June 14, 2021

Photo: Google

A Lexington teenager won a $30,000 college scholarship for a Google Doodle he drew in honor of his dad.

Milo Golding, 16, was named the winner of the 13th annual "Doodle for Google" contest on Monday, June 14. Milo and K-12 students around the country were asked to design a doodle based on theme "I am strong because ..."

“I am strong because I have hope,” Milo said in a statement. "I once asked my father how he overcame obstacles and became who he wanted to be."

His father Deeno Golding responded with "hope."

“After I unexpectedly lost him at 13 due to a heart attack, (hope) helped me overcome grief and support other children who lost loved ones,” said Milo, who founded the nonprofit the Sanguine Path to help kids who have also lost a parents.

In an interview with Today, Milo explained the elements of his award winning doodle. The two figures in the middle are a young Milo and his dad. The lowercase "g" is a scarf, one of the last Christmas gifts his father gave him.

The doodle also includes a roller coaster to symbolize life's uncertainties and a book for education.

"Your talent is truly incredible. And the story behind your artwork is beautiful, personal and inspiring. I see your strength. I also see that hope your father taught you about. And now, your work will inspire hope in others," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

As part of his win, Milo's doodle will be featured on the Google homepage on Tuesday.

