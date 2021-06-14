Patriots Pro Bowler Holding Out Of Mandatory Minicamp

New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be absent from the team's mandatory minicamp this week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Gilmore was absent from the first day of the three-day minicamp on Monday (June 14) as part of a holdout for a new deal while rehabbing from a quad injury.

Gilmore, the 2019 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner, is currently in the final year of a 5-year, $65 million contract, which includes a $7 million base salary in 2021.

Gilmore's salary is 24th among all NFL cornerbacks, but his $16.265 million cap number is among the highest at the position, OverTheCap.com reports.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Gilmore's absence on Monday and instead addressed severe weather making it difficult for players to return to town, without specifically addressing the Pro Bowl cornerback's plans.

"Had a little weather here, we're working through some travel arrangements," Belichick said. "We'll see what the full level of participation is here today and for this week. I'm sure we'll have a pretty full roster."

The 30-year-old veteran is entering his 10th NFL season and his fifth with the Patriots after joining the franchise in 2017.

Gilmore has since outplayed his initial $65 million deal and is expected to be among the top 10 players at his position, despite coming off a quad injury in 2020.