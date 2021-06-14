PHOTOS: Ohio Pizzeria Makes A 'Spicy Thai Cicada Pie' And It's Going Viral

Cicadas have been all the “buzz” this year as they emerge after 17 years… and to an Ohio pizzeria, they apparently look appetizing.

The Pizza Bandit, in Dayton, has quickly garnered national attention because of its latest dish: the Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.

(Quick reminder: the Food and Drug Administration has warned people with seafood allergies to avoid eating the red-eyed insects because they “share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”)

So, what’s the deal with the new Cicada pie?

“From a distance this pie looks delightful but once you get closer you realize those are no raisins…” The Pizza Bandit wrote in a Facebook post about its latest specialty on Sunday morning (June 13).

Here’s what else you should know about the one-time specialty pizza:

“That's an 18" handtossed dough with miso hoisin sriracha sauce, mozzarella and provolone, blanched and sautéed locally foraged cicadas, mushroom, cabbage, green onion, mango, cilantro, with a spicy Thai sauce after the bake and a Cicada wing adorned crust!

“We definitely missed out on soft shell season as these crunchy cicadas add a heck of a note to an otherwise wonderful Thai inspired pie. Opinions of the pizza range from absolutely delicious to...well...uh...yeah...

“Pair this pie with a BIG summery IPA or Lager!

“You can NOT get this pizza by the slice or whole pie because we're not even sure if we legally can sell you locally foraged Cicadas but there's tons of other delicious pizzas to round out your Sunday at iampizzabandit.com.”

Find more info about The Pizza Bandit here.