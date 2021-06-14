Traveling Immersive Art Exhibit Lets You Step Into Van Gogh Paintings

Art lovers in Charlotte will soon have the chance to step into some of Vincent Van Gogh's most famous artwork thanks to the new traveling "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit making its way into the city, WSOC reports.

Starting Thursday (June 17) and running through September 12, visitors can experience the artistic wonder of Van Gogh's work as animated projections throughout the historic Ford building at Camp North End in Charlotte. With 60,600 frames of video, 90 million pixels and 500,000 square feet of projections, visitors can essentially sit inside of some of the most famous paintings in history.

One thing that sets this exhibit apart from typical traveling art exhibits is the animation that brings these works of art to life. Take a peek inside The Bedroom or live amongst the nighttime sky in Starry Night as you see the subjects of the paintings move, highlighting the colors and detail for which Van Gogh is known. Other artworks include Sunflowers, The Potato Eaters, and more.

The original exhibit has been visited by more than 2 million people in Paris, so it's likely to draw in crowds to Charlotte. While several dates have already sold out, there is still plenty of availability during the exhibit's three-month stop in Charlotte.

According to WSOC, the exhibit requires all visitors to wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 protocols. There will also be social distancing circles throughout the building to ensure everyone can safely experience this unique exhibit.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Charlotte exhibit's website here.