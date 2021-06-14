WATCH: Passengers Help Take Down Man On Flight Diverted To Oklahoma City

More details are being released about the Delta flight forced to land in Oklahoma City on Friday, June 11, because of an unruly passenger.

Authorities identified Stephon Jamar Duncan, 34, as the off-duty Delta employee who was removed from the plane after it was diverted.

Authorities at Will Rogers World Airport first received a call about a "threat level 4" on Delta Flight 1730 around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, KOCO reported. The flight from Atlanta was supposed to land in Los Angeles.

Aboard the flight, Duncan appeared paranoid and told other passengers weird things, like they were sitting next to a terrorist and that he stashed personal items around the plane.

Flight attendants told Duncan to stop bothering passengers and to remain in his seat.

Duncan then got on the plane's PA system and told passengers to expect turbulence and to put on their seat belts because the plane would be going under 10,000 feet, according to a police report.

Some passengers say they saw Duncan attempt to open the plane's main door, but Delta dispute this, CBS reported.

When flight attendants tried to get Duncan off the PA system, he allegedly shoved one person and attempted to choke another.

Video taken by a passenger near the front of the plane shows attendants trying to restrain a man and someone can be heard yelling for help.

***The following video contains profanity. ***