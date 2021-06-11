Delta Flight From L.A. To N.Y. Diverted To Detroit Over Unruly Passenger

A Delta flight traveling from Los Angeles to New York was diverted to Detroit Metropolitan Airport because of a "customer issue" on Friday morning (June 11).

According to FOX 2, the flight landed in Detroit, and "the customer was met by law enforcement upon landing."

Dana Jacobson, co-host on CBS This Morning Saturday, was onboard the diverted flight and posted updates about the incident on Twitter.

In her first tweet about the incident, Jacobson wrote, "Security situation on delta flight jfk to lax. We just diverted to Detroit, nothing else is known. Delta 1131. From my seat haven't seen or heard anything but a lot of speculation."

All of the passengers were asked to get off the plane, and shortly after, four officers made their way onto the aircraft. Jacobson tweeted a video of the passenger leaving the plane on a stretcher using vulgar language towards those recording her.

"Y'all saw me getting physical with anybody on the flight?" the passenger yells in the video. "Was I physical with any of y'all?"

It is unknown what exactly happened on the flight, but Jacobson tweeted that a passenger said the woman was drunk and "out of control drinking from a bottle."