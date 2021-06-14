Why Fans Think Billie Eilish Is Working On A Collab With Jordan Brand
By Katrina Nattress
June 14, 2021
Billie Eilish and the Jordan brand are two international fashion icons, so it only makes sense that they'd partner together. And according to a leaked photo that's circulating the internet, that collaboration is in the works. The image appears to show a workbook that shows Eilish's name alongside the Nike Swoosh and Jordan Brand Jumpman logos.
But that's not all. The Sole Retriever Instagram account also shared the supposed "first look" of the "Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO" shoe. The picture shows off an all neon green (Eilish's favorite color) Nike sneaker with her name written in the sole and her signature Blohsh logo embroidered on the tongue. If the pictures are legit, then it's only a matter of time before the collaboration is officially announced.
Check out both leaked photos below.
Though no official details have been revealed, the partnership has been rumored for some time. As Highsnobriety points out, Eilish teamed up with Jordan Brand back in 2018 to unveil new colorways of retro Jordans (the “Bordeaux” Nike Air Jordan 3).
The company's VP of Footwear Gentry Humphrey has also hinted at a potential collaboration. “You see us doing things with folks like Aleali May, you see us, gonna be doing some things with folks like Billie Eilish,” he said.