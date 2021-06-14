Billie Eilish and the Jordan brand are two international fashion icons, so it only makes sense that they'd partner together. And according to a leaked photo that's circulating the internet, that collaboration is in the works. The image appears to show a workbook that shows Eilish's name alongside the Nike Swoosh and Jordan Brand Jumpman logos.

But that's not all. The Sole Retriever Instagram account also shared the supposed "first look" of the "Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO" shoe. The picture shows off an all neon green (Eilish's favorite color) Nike sneaker with her name written in the sole and her signature Blohsh logo embroidered on the tongue. If the pictures are legit, then it's only a matter of time before the collaboration is officially announced.

Check out both leaked photos below.