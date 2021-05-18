Billie Eilish Launches 'Happier Than Ever' Merch Line

The queen of merch has done it again. On Tuesday (May 18), Billie Eilish launched her Happier Than Ever merch line, and just like all her other eras these items match the aesthetic perfectly. Like always, hoodies, sweats, tees and socks are available; however, these pieces are adorned with rhinestones, graphics of blonde Billie as a vintage pin-up girl or retro cartoon, and lots of pink. The collection also includes a number of album box sets that feature trinkets like pins, hair brushes and mirrors, and vegan pearl necklaces.

Aside from the apparent change in aesthetic from her past merch lines, fans were also quick to point out the prices (a pair of rhinestone sweats is going for $190). Though jarring, Billie did explain the price increases when she rolled out merch for her documentary The World's a Little Blurry. The environmentally conscious teen has made it a point to produce US-made, organic products, and those come with a steeper price tag. "you might notice the prices are a little higher, but that’s because this is a big step in making my clothing more sustainable," she explained at the time. "my hope is that by investing in more high quality items they will last for a much longer time, and we can all buy and consume less."

Happier Than Ever is slated for a July 30 release. Check out the merch announcement below.