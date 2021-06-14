Feedback

Woman Hospitalized After Riding Water Coaster At Holiday World

By Anna Gallegos

June 14, 2021

Top of a Waterslide at Resort Hotel Feet Showing
Photo: Getty Images

A woman was airlifted to the hospital on Friday, June 11, after riding a water coaster at Holiday World in Indiana.

The woman was treated for a lower back injury after riding the Cheetah Chase water coaster at Splashin' Safari, WDRB reported.

The woman's latest condition is unknown, but she was alert and talking with paramedics before she was hospitalized out of an "abundance of caution."

Holiday World briefly shut down the Cheetah Chase to inspect the ride, WEHT reported. The ride appeared to be working normally and was reopened.

The woman's injury comes a week after another guest died after riding a roller coaster at the main park.

Dawn Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio, was found unresponsive when The Voyager returned to its station on June 4. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of Jankovic's death is currently unknown, and it will be weeks before her autopsy is completed, WDRB reported.

Holiday World closed The Voyager for a day to inspect the ride, which they later said was safe.

Chat About Woman Hospitalized After Riding Water Coaster At Holiday World

