Feedback

AWOLNATION's 'Sail' Gets Diamond Certified

By Katrina Nattress

June 15, 2021

Photo: Courtesy of AWOLNATION

AWOLNATION's "Sail" has been certified Diamond, making it one of only 57 singles to ever achieve the highest certification the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) can bestow. (To put it in perspective, the coveted accolade signifies 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers, which equates to going Platinum 10 times.) The track was featured on AWOLNATION's 2011 debut album Megalithic Symphony via Red Bull Records.

The band's mastermind Aaron Bruno celebrated the milestone with a grateful post on Instagram. "Sail went diamond💎 I wrote this song with the intention of showing a few friends and my family. It’s a very raw and honest song, so I was kinda nervous to share," he admitted. "I continue to be shocked and humbled that this many millions of people have related. Never in my wildest dreams, would I have even imagined this gift."

"We’re honored to be a part of such an incredible accomplishment with an artist as talented as AWOLNATION," Greg Hammer, Red Bull Records' managing director, said in a statement. "It’s an amazing feat for an independent record to earn a certification of this level, and we as a company are immensely proud to see how far this release has come over the past ten years."

Fellow alt-rockers Imagine Dragons also recently celebrated their hit "Believer" going Diamond. See Bruno's post below.

AWOLNATION

Chat About AWOLNATION's 'Sail' Gets Diamond Certified

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.