AWOLNATION's 'Sail' Gets Diamond Certified

AWOLNATION's "Sail" has been certified Diamond, making it one of only 57 singles to ever achieve the highest certification the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) can bestow. (To put it in perspective, the coveted accolade signifies 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers, which equates to going Platinum 10 times.) The track was featured on AWOLNATION's 2011 debut album Megalithic Symphony via Red Bull Records.

The band's mastermind Aaron Bruno celebrated the milestone with a grateful post on Instagram. "Sail went diamond💎 I wrote this song with the intention of showing a few friends and my family. It’s a very raw and honest song, so I was kinda nervous to share," he admitted. "I continue to be shocked and humbled that this many millions of people have related. Never in my wildest dreams, would I have even imagined this gift."

"We’re honored to be a part of such an incredible accomplishment with an artist as talented as AWOLNATION," Greg Hammer, Red Bull Records' managing director, said in a statement. "It’s an amazing feat for an independent record to earn a certification of this level, and we as a company are immensely proud to see how far this release has come over the past ten years."

Fellow alt-rockers Imagine Dragons also recently celebrated their hit "Believer" going Diamond. See Bruno's post below.