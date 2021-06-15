Charles Barkley Gives Shout-Out To Atlanta Man Who Returned His Lost Wallet

Charles Barkley lost his wallet at an Atlanta-area Chipotle — and was sure to repay the man who found it.

That man was Matt Pyles.

Pyles noticed the wallet as he walked to lunch in Buckhead. He opened the abandoned wallet to check the ID, initially wondering whether it was a prank when he saw that it belonged to the NBA star, but Chipotle staff confirmed that Barkley had been there. Pyles spoke with 11 Alive about the experience:

“He [Barkley] said he couldn't thank me enough. He asked for my address and my shoe size, so I think I may have some sneakers or something coming my way.”

He added, of making sure the wallet made its way back to its rightful owner:

"I'd like to think everybody would do that…I’m glad I was able to do it. I'm glad he doesn't have to get new credit cards and a new ID and everything."

11 Alive explained that a friend with connections to the media company that houses “Inside the NBA” managed to put Pyles in touch with Barkley. The NBA legend also gave a shout-out to Pyles in a video shared by NBA on TNT.

Watch the video here: