Feedback

Charles Barkley Gives Shout-Out To Atlanta Man Who Returned His Lost Wallet

By Kelly Fisher

June 15, 2021

USA-ENTERTAINMENT-BASKET-NBA-AWARDS
Photo: Getty Images

Charles Barkley lost his wallet at an Atlanta-area Chipotle — and was sure to repay the man who found it.

That man was Matt Pyles.

Pyles noticed the wallet as he walked to lunch in Buckhead. He opened the abandoned wallet to check the ID, initially wondering whether it was a prank when he saw that it belonged to the NBA star, but Chipotle staff confirmed that Barkley had been there. Pyles spoke with 11 Alive about the experience:

“He [Barkley] said he couldn't thank me enough. He asked for my address and my shoe size, so I think I may have some sneakers or something coming my way.”

He added, of making sure the wallet made its way back to its rightful owner:

"I'd like to think everybody would do that…I’m glad I was able to do it. I'm glad he doesn't have to get new credit cards and a new ID and everything."

11 Alive explained that a friend with connections to the media company that houses “Inside the NBA” managed to put Pyles in touch with Barkley. The NBA legend also gave a shout-out to Pyles in a video shared by NBA on TNT.

Watch the video here:

Chat About Charles Barkley Gives Shout-Out To Atlanta Man Who Returned His Lost Wallet

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.