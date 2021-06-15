East Chicago Police Seek Suspect Who Fired Gunshots Over A Pizza Shortage

Police are on the lookout for a suspect accused of firing as many as 20 rounds into an Indiana restaurant — because it was out of pizza.

It happened on Sunday night (June 13), at a Little Caesars restaurant at 4739 Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago.

"The male subject then became irate [when he was told there was no more pizza available at the nearly-closed store], threatened to shoot up the place, kicked the exit door open and stormed out," East Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Rivera told The Times of Northwest Indiana. "A short time later the male subject returned back and fired several rounds into the store from the parking lot and fled the scene on foot. Nobody was injured from the shots fired."

The suspect was described as having braids and a white T-shirt, according to The Times.

This wasn’t the first time a Little Caesars restaurant has endured extreme reactions from patrons.

In Georgia, a woman was arrested after she was caught on video brutally assaulting another woman. Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the motive behind the altercation last month.

Call Det. Daniel Ponce at 219-391-8318 or email him at dponce@eastchicago.com to report any information about the East Chicago shooting. Submit anonymous tips to 219-391-8500.