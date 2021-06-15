Evacuation In Effect 'Until Further Notice' Following Illinois Explosion
By Kelly Fisher
June 15, 2021
Evacuation orders remained in effect Tuesday (June 15) as officials worked to clear the area affected by a chemical plant explosion and fire in Illinois.
The explosion happened at Chemtool Incorporated in Rockton early Monday morning (June 14).
The Village of Rockton shared its latest updates as of Tuesday morning, noting that a preliminary investigation into the fire hasn’t started yet “as life safety and fire abatement remain the top priorities. No agencies are able to speculate on the fire causes and/or the fire sprinkler status at this time.”
That includes keeping the one-mile radius evacuation “in effect until further notice,” and requesting anyone within a three-mile radius to wear a mask outside.
Anyone evacuating the area should go to Roscoe Middle School. The Red Cross and Salvation Army will be available to help with any immediate needs, and anyone with questions should call the Winnebago County Health Department hotline at 815-972-7300, or email rocktonchemfire@wchd.org, according to the Village of Rockton.
BREAKING: @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ caught the black #SmokePlume from the chemical plant explosion and fire that rocked #Rockton, Illinois this morning. A one-mile radius has been evacuated around the fire. #chemtoolfire pic.twitter.com/bfBmEMJlxv— NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) June 14, 2021
UPDATES FROM 9 AM, JUNE 15 PRESS CONFERENCE: 1. The one-mile evacuation order remains in effect until further notice....Posted by Village of Rockton on Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Crews specializing in chemical fires have arrived to help. Officials continue air quality testing and ground water testing. Emergency agencies say residents should turn off air conditioning and close windows, according to the update.
The Village of Rockton also says anyone with debris and waste in their yards shouldn’t touch it with bare hands. Instead, rake it up or use gloved hands when handling it, and contain it separately from other household waste. The Village will communicate further instructions when it has a disposal plan in place.
The Village of Rockton also noted ways to help:
“Emergency responders and residents continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of fellow residents and businesses. Please head to the Jaimie Cox Foundation Facebook page for current ways and places to donate if so desired.”
