Evacuation In Effect 'Until Further Notice' Following Illinois Explosion

Evacuation orders remained in effect Tuesday (June 15) as officials worked to clear the area affected by a chemical plant explosion and fire in Illinois.

The explosion happened at Chemtool Incorporated in Rockton early Monday morning (June 14).

The Village of Rockton shared its latest updates as of Tuesday morning, noting that a preliminary investigation into the fire hasn’t started yet “as life safety and fire abatement remain the top priorities. No agencies are able to speculate on the fire causes and/or the fire sprinkler status at this time.”

That includes keeping the one-mile radius evacuation “in effect until further notice,” and requesting anyone within a three-mile radius to wear a mask outside.

Anyone evacuating the area should go to Roscoe Middle School. The Red Cross and Salvation Army will be available to help with any immediate needs, and anyone with questions should call the Winnebago County Health Department hotline at 815-972-7300, or email rocktonchemfire@wchd.org, according to the Village of Rockton.