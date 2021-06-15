Fight Breaks Out In Seattle Hardware Store After Maskless Customer Enters

A violent brawl was caught on camera after a man refused to wear a mask inside a Seattle hardware store, according to KOMO.

The footage shows Bobby Dixon trying to re-enter the Ace Hardware store in Lake City, and an employee confronted him with a baseball bat. The two men then grappling and fighting each other with the bat getting knocked away.

“It was actually quite terrifying,” Dixon told reporters. “I've never had anybody come at me with a weapon like that and it was flight or fight and I was trying to get out of there and he kept coming at me super aggressively." The man claims he wore a mask inside the store but his friend didn't despite signs on the front doors saying face coverings were required.

Employees demanded Dixon's friend mask up or get out of the store, but the friend said he was fully vaccinated, reporters said. Things started getting uglier after the friend headed back outside and Dixon approached the register.

"He said the cashier who rung him up was incredibly crude and offensive - to the point that as Dixon walked out - he decided to head back in and complain to the manager," KOMO wrote. "That’s when he was met at the door by an employee gripping a bat."

A report was filed with Seattle Police, but investigators said there are conflicting versions of the incident. Dixon claimed he was wearing a face covering inside the store, but the video shows him maskless. A store employee said he was attacked by both men, according to a police report. The footage only shows an employee fighting Dixon.