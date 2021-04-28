VIDEO: Man Refuses To Wear Mask, Coughs On Customer At Miami Beach Store
By Zuri Anderson
April 28, 2021
A man was caught on camera coughing on a customer in a South Florida convenience store after refusing to wear a mask, according to NBC Miami.
The confrontation went down Tuesday (April 27) at a 7-Eleven in Miami Beach. Reporters said a man walked into the store without a face covering, so a clerk asked him to put one on. The man not only refused, but he allegedly started screaming.
"He ignored her, and she told him again. And he said, 'I'm not gonna put a mask on.' And she said, 'Well, you're gonna have to leave,'" an unnamed witness told NBC Miami. A customer began recording the encounter and even intervened, and that's when things started escalating.
The man is shown saying, “You want me to cough on you? Since I got COVID, right?” before coughing on the person recording. Reporters said the suspect bought several items and pushed the customer out of the way as he was leaving. The shove reportedly caused the victim to lose control of his phone and drop it.
The victim then confronted the suspect outside of the store, but he got in his car and fled the scene.
"We all just gotta sit back and think about what we’re doing before we do it," said the man who recorded the incident.
Police are still searching for the suspect, and he could face battery charges.
Photo: Getty Images