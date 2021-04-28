VIDEO: Man Refuses To Wear Mask, Coughs On Customer At Miami Beach Store

A man was caught on camera coughing on a customer in a South Florida convenience store after refusing to wear a mask, according to NBC Miami.

The confrontation went down Tuesday (April 27) at a 7-Eleven in Miami Beach. Reporters said a man walked into the store without a face covering, so a clerk asked him to put one on. The man not only refused, but he allegedly started screaming.

"He ignored her, and she told him again. And he said, 'I'm not gonna put a mask on.' And she said, 'Well, you're gonna have to leave,'" an unnamed witness told NBC Miami. A customer began recording the encounter and even intervened, and that's when things started escalating.