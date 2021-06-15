Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Out During Steamy PDA-Filled Dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living like it's 2004 and it’s all on camera.

On Sunday (June 13), Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were filmed kissing for the first time since rekindling their romance. During a dinner at Nobu in Malibu, the pair were seen sharing a smooth amid the 50th birthday celebration for Lopez's sister, Linda. In the shots, the pop superstar is seen pulling the actor closer to her as they sit at the table. In footage from the outing, viewers see that both Lopez's kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, twins Max and Emme, 13, were also at the event. Click here to see the shots!

Last week, an insider close to PEOPLE revealed that Guadalupe Rodríguez is "thrilled" about her daughter’s rekindled romance. "In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close," the insider said. "Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago."

In fact, Affleck's relationship with Rodriguez happens to be a relief to Lopez. "Jennifer is very close with her mom. It’s very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom," the source continued.

17 years after ending their engagement, Affleck and Lopez were spotted spending time at the singer's home in early May. They were later seen in Big Sky, Montana, hanging out during Mother's Day weekend, before going full throttle with their reunion. "It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben," a source told Us Weekly at the time.