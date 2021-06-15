Louisville Xtreme Kicked Out Of The Indoor Football League

Louisville's time in the Indoor Football League was short lived.

The IFL announced on Monday that the Louisville Xtreme was thrown out of the league for "failure to meet and maintain league obligations."

“This is a regrettable situation, but as our league continues to generate positive momentum this became a necessary action,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon in a statement.

“We have tremendous respect for Victor Cole and his partners in Louisville and the hard work they put into developing Louisville as a viable IFL franchise. However, as we position the IFL for long-term success, it is imperative that we maintain the high standards we have set as a league.”

The IFL didn't go into details about why the Xtreme was removed from the league only five games into the season. The Xtreme lost all five of those games and will be removed from the league's schedule.

The franchise was being led by former University of Louisville quarterback Chris Redman, but he told WDRB that he stepped down as the team president three weeks ago.

The Xtreme moved into the KFC Yum! Center in April and signed a three-year deal with the downtown venue.