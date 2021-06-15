Michiganders Beware: Harmful Insect Now In-Season

Michigan residents not only have to worry about the rise in ticks this summer, but they also need to watch out for the white-marked tussock moth caterpillar.

WZZM reported that these moths could be harmful if you touch them. So, before you head outdoors or to Michigan's blueberry fields, here is what you need to know:

The moth has long antenna-like hairs on the front and back, brown hair, a bright yellow body, and multiple little white hairs on its back.

It looks harmless, colorful, and hairy, but that's not the case. The moth's white, fluffy-looking fur is actually stinging hairs.

Although its touch is not fatal, its hair can leave your skin irritated and cause a rash, especially for those with sensitive skin.

According to WZZM, the moth is more commonly found throughout June and August in Michigan. They are attracted to Michigan's Blueberry fields and trees like basswood, maple, walnut, willow, and oak.

The moths are easy to spot because of their bright colors, and they can usually be found wrapped up in leaves.

If you're heading to the blueberry fields this summer or your children are playing in the backyard, be sure to make sure everyone steers clear from touching any bright-colored insects.