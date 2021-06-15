These 3 Tennessee Cities Have Some Of The Best Drivers In The U.S.

As more people start heading back into work and others prepare for summer travel, there will likely be more drivers on the road. While increased traffic can cause stress, driving through some cities around the country can be easier than others.

QuoteWizard, an online insurance marketplace, recently released its annual report of the best and worst drivers by city. To determine the list, the site analyzed 2 million car insurance quotes in the 70 largest cities in the U.S. before breaking that data down using four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and traffic citations.

As it turns out, the list concluded that three cities in Tennessee have some of the best drivers in the country.

So which cities made the cut?

Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville

Memphis was ranked No. 5, a considerable feat since the city wasn't even included in last year's list. It ranks in the Top 10 for both speeding and citations while making the Top 15 for the lowest number of accidents and DUIs.

Coming up short of the Top 10, Nashville came in at No. 14 on the list. Music City may have ranked toward the middle of the list in terms of accidents, but it places in the Top 20 for lowest counts of speeding, citations and DUIs.

Just behind Nashville is Knoxville at No. 16. The city placed near the middle of the list for number of accidents and DUIs but ranked in the Top 20 for speeding tickets and other citations.

These are the Top 10 cities with the best drivers:

Birmingham, Alabama St. Louis, Missouri Little Rock, Arkansas New Orleans, Louisiana Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky Detroit, Michigan Atlanta, Georgia Baton Rouge, Louisiana Grand Rapids, Michigan

These are the Top 10 cities with the worst drivers:

Omaha, Nebraska Riverside, California Bakersfield, California Columbus, Ohio Richmond, Virginia Fresno, California Sacramento, California Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas Baltimore, Maryland

To see the full list of best and worst drivers, click here.