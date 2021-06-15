Feedback

This Georgia Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

By Kelly Fisher

June 15, 2021

Confectioner decorating chocolate cake, close-up.
Photo: Getty Images

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, a Tuesday or any other time you feel like cake is necessary — and a food content hub wants to make sure you get the best one.

Eat This, Not That! sought out the best cakes in every state. Its team shared a list on June 9, revealing the most delicious (and Instagram-worthy) cakes in the country.

“Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States,” Eat This, Not That! reads.

So, which cake is the best one in Georgia?

It comes from a bakery with two locations.

Eat This, Not That! recommends going for the Caramel Cakes at Rhodes Family Bakery, located at 1783 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE in Atlanta, and at 880 Holcomb Bridge Rd in Roswell.

Here’s what Eat This, Not That! says about it:

“The caramel cake at Rhodes Family Bakery, which has been around since 1930, is iconic both statewide and nationwide. The Food Network has declared it the best cake in all of Georgia. The cake is still made using the same recipe from 90 years ago—after all, why mess with perfection?”

See the rest of the list from Eat This, Not That! here.

Find more info about Rhodes Family Bakery here.

