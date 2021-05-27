Instagram-Worthy, Candy-Themed Experience Announces Opening Date In Atlanta
By Kelly Fisher
May 27, 2021
If you’re looking for a unique thing to do this summer — plus, a very Instagram-worthy thing to do — mark your calendar for the Candytopia opening in Atlanta.
The interactive experience has already sprung up in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Miami and other cities, and now, it's opening again in Atlanta.
It's slated to open on June 11 in the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center, by Kroger and Binders.
Here’s what Candytopia says it’s about:
“Welcome to Candytopia, where colossal candyfloss constructions meld with a tantalizing taffy twistedness. If you’ve ever dreamed of nibbling your way through Candyland or scoring a Golden Ticket, you’ve come to the right place. Bring your family, your friends, and your sweet tooth for an experience like none other!"
It continues:
"Explore our sprawling sanctuary of confectionery bliss and be transported to an imaginative wonderland with a one-of-a-kind full sensory experience. This interactive art installation celebrates the vibrant colors and flavors of your favorite sugarcoated delights across over a dozen environments, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami.”
Candytopia also details its health and safety measures here.
Get tickets to Candytopia online. Find more information about Candytopia's hours, admission and more here.
Photos: Getty Images