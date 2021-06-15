This Is Where Wisconsin Ranks On The List Of 'Best States To Live In'

There are plenty of components that go into what makes each state great, but some states "outshine" the others.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a list of 2021's Best States To Live In. The website reviewed data from all 50 states and focused on five "key dimensions," affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

WalletHub said:

Deciding on a place to call home can be a tough process. You'll need to balance things like the cost of living with job opportunities, quality of education and safety. Personal preference also comes into the equation, as you'll want to live somewhere with the types of attractions, recreational opportunities and weather that suit you. Luckily, there's 50 states to choose from, from frigid Alaska to sunny Florida. Each has its own benefits and drawbacks.

Earning a score of 60.94 out of 100, Wisconsin ranked No. 6.

That wasn't all for the Badger State. It also ranked No. 8 for quality of life, No. 9 for safety, and No. 10 for education and health.

Here are the Top 20 Best States To Live In, according to WalletHub:

New Jersey Massachusetts New York Idaho Minnesota Wisconsin Utah New Hampshire Iowa Pennsylvania Vermont Virginia Wyoming Florida North Dakota Colorado South Dakota Illinois Maine Nebraska

See the full list here.