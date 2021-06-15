Feedback

You Can Score Some 'Zoo Doo' Compost Through Woodland Park Zoo's Lottery

By Zuri Anderson

June 15, 2021

Woman in Garden Holds Handful of Soil
Photo: Getty Images

Lotteries are popular for giving away life-changing amounts of money. A Washington zoo is having a special kind of lottery for the most "popular" compost in the Pacific Northwest.

Local gardeners have a chance to win special Zoo Doo compost from Woodland Park Zoo, according to KIRO 7. The waste from animals like hippos, rhinos, tapirs, mountain goats, and more are mixed with bedding materials from around the grounds of the zoo. Piling up all season, it's great for growing vegetables and annuals, the zoo's website reads.

"Get your hands on the most desired compost in Seattle... As a conservation organization, Woodland Park Zoo is committed to being a steward of the environment, and turning animal waste into a valuable resource is just one example of our sustainability efforts," the website says about the Zoo Doo program.

This lottery is going on during the zoo's Fecal Fest from now through July 9. Pickup for the exotic compost is July 24 and 25.

"The compost can be bought in 10, 20, 32, 55, or 100-gallon sizes or by the truckload with different prices for beds sized 6x3, 6x4 or 8x4," reporters wrote.

For prices and more information, visit Woodland Park Zoo's website.

Chat About You Can Score Some 'Zoo Doo' Compost Through Woodland Park Zoo's Lottery

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.