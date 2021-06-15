You Can Score Some 'Zoo Doo' Compost Through Woodland Park Zoo's Lottery

Lotteries are popular for giving away life-changing amounts of money. A Washington zoo is having a special kind of lottery for the most "popular" compost in the Pacific Northwest.

Local gardeners have a chance to win special Zoo Doo compost from Woodland Park Zoo, according to KIRO 7. The waste from animals like hippos, rhinos, tapirs, mountain goats, and more are mixed with bedding materials from around the grounds of the zoo. Piling up all season, it's great for growing vegetables and annuals, the zoo's website reads.

"Get your hands on the most desired compost in Seattle... As a conservation organization, Woodland Park Zoo is committed to being a steward of the environment, and turning animal waste into a valuable resource is just one example of our sustainability efforts," the website says about the Zoo Doo program.

This lottery is going on during the zoo's Fecal Fest from now through July 9. Pickup for the exotic compost is July 24 and 25.

"The compost can be bought in 10, 20, 32, 55, or 100-gallon sizes or by the truckload with different prices for beds sized 6x3, 6x4 or 8x4," reporters wrote.

For prices and more information, visit Woodland Park Zoo's website.