1 Georgia City Ranks Among The Best (And Worst) Drivers In The U.S.

By Kelly Fisher

June 16, 2021

Businessman driving the car
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone hates getting stuck behind a bad driver during the morning commute, but some cities have it worse than others.

And, it looks like those cities should learn a thing or two from a Georgia city that ranked among the best for driving.

That’s according to QuoteWizard analysts, who “set out every year to see which cities have the worst drivers in America and which have the best.”

The results come from an analysis of two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the country. Overall driver quality comes down to an evaluation of the city’s accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations, including running red lights and using cell phones while driving.

Atlanta made the Top 10 list for the best driving cities of 2021, QuoteWizard revealed.

It was the only Georgia city to make the best driving cities list, and none of the Peach State's cities ranked among the worst.

These are the Top 10 best driving cities, according to QuoteWizard:

  1. Birmingham, AL
  2. St. Louis, MO
  3. Little Rock, AR
  4. New Orleans, LA
  5. Memphis, TN
  6. Louisville, KY
  7. Detroit, MI
  8. Atlanta, GA
  9. Baton Rouge, LA
  10. Grand Rapids, MI

See the full list — including which cities have the worst drivers — here.

