10 Best Wisconsin Counties To Raise A Family
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 16, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Deciding where to raise a family in your state can be challenging. There are so many counties to pick from, and each one has its pros and cons.
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Wisconsin.
The report says,
"Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists."
Using data from Niche, they looked at all of those factors and more like healthcare, recreation, and weather to provide the best counties in the state.
According to the report, here are Wisconsin's 10 best counties to raise a family:
10) Outagamie County
- Population: 185,700
- Median home value: $169,400
- Median rent: $807
- Median household income: $65,572
- Top places to live: Kimberly, Appleton, Little Chute
9) Milwaukee County
- Population: 951,226
- Median home value: $158,300
- Median rent: $880
- Median household income: $50,606
- Top places to live: Whitefish Bay, Shorewood, Fox Point
8) Kenosha County
- Population: 168,524
- Median home value: $177,400
- Median rent: $919
- Median household income: $63,733
- Top places to live: Pleasant Prairie, Somers, Bristol
7) Calumet County
- Population: 49,928
- Median home value: $178,900
- Median rent: $779
- Median household income: $75,814
- Top places to live: Sherwood, Brillion, Chilton
6) Washington County
- Population: 134,925
- Median home value: $236,200
- Median rent: $908
- Median household income: $77,663
- Top places to live: Germantown, Slinger, Richfield
5) Brown County
- Population: 261,368
- Median home value: $173,900
- Median rent: $795
- Median household income: $62,340
- Top places to live: De Pere, Allouez, Hobart
4) St. Croix County
- Population: 88,732
- Median home value: $244,500
- Median rent: $962
- Median household income: $84,756
- Top places to live: North Hudson, Hudson, River Falls
3) Dane County
- Population: 536,078
- Median home value: $265,600
- Median rent: $1,083
- Median household income: $73,893
- Top places to live: Middleton, Shorewood Hills, Madison
2) Ozaukee County
- Population: 88,597
- Median home value: $282,500
- Median rent: $927
- Median household income: $85,215
- Top places to live: Cedarburg, Mequon, Thiensville
1) Waukesha County
- Population: 400,475
- Median home value: $282,300
- Median rent: $1,046
- Median household income: $87,277
- Top places to live: Elm Grove, Brookfield, Nashotah
