10 Best Wisconsin Counties To Raise A Family

Deciding where to raise a family in your state can be challenging. There are so many counties to pick from, and each one has its pros and cons.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Wisconsin.

The report says,

"Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists."

Using data from Niche, they looked at all of those factors and more like healthcare, recreation, and weather to provide the best counties in the state.

According to the report, here are Wisconsin's 10 best counties to raise a family:

10) Outagamie County

Population: 185,700

Median home value: $169,400

Median rent: $807

Median household income: $65,572

Top places to live: Kimberly, Appleton, Little Chute

9) Milwaukee County

Population: 951,226

Median home value: $158,300

Median rent: $880

Median household income: $50,606

Top places to live: Whitefish Bay, Shorewood, Fox Point

8) Kenosha County

Population: 168,524

Median home value: $177,400

Median rent: $919

Median household income: $63,733

Top places to live: Pleasant Prairie, Somers, Bristol

7) Calumet County

Population: 49,928

Median home value: $178,900

Median rent: $779

Median household income: $75,814

Top places to live: Sherwood, Brillion, Chilton

6) Washington County

Population: 134,925

Median home value: $236,200

Median rent: $908

Median household income: $77,663

Top places to live: Germantown, Slinger, Richfield

5) Brown County

Population: 261,368

Median home value: $173,900

Median rent: $795

Median household income: $62,340

Top places to live: De Pere, Allouez, Hobart

4) St. Croix County

Population: 88,732

Median home value: $244,500

Median rent: $962

Median household income: $84,756

Top places to live: North Hudson, Hudson, River Falls

3) Dane County

Population: 536,078

Median home value: $265,600

Median rent: $1,083

Median household income: $73,893

Top places to live: Middleton, Shorewood Hills, Madison

2) Ozaukee County

Population: 88,597

Median home value: $282,500

Median rent: $927

Median household income: $85,215

Top places to live: Cedarburg, Mequon, Thiensville

1) Waukesha County

Population: 400,475

Median home value: $282,300

Median rent: $1,046

Median household income: $87,277

Top places to live: Elm Grove, Brookfield, Nashotah

To view the full list, click here.