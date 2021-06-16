60 Kittens Rescued From Tennessee Are Up For Adoption In Massachusetts

Several dozens of rescue kittens will be available for adoption in Massachusetts this week.

CBS Boston reports 60 kittens rescued from Chattanooga, Tennessee arrived in Massachusetts and will be in need of new homes.

A total of 28 kittens arrived at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the other 32 have been taken to MSPCA-Cape Cod in Centerville, where they are resting after their long trip up from Chattanooga.

The NEAS said the kittens, which will be available for adoption beginning on Friday (June 18), are about eight weeks old and described them as "adorable and friendly."

The adoption process will begin after the kittens undergo a mandatory 48 hours of quarantining at their designated facilities.

"Comin' up: SIXTY *totes adorable* #kittens made their way from Tennessee to Boston--and we and @NEAnimalShelter will be lookin' for adopters. Watch this space for details," MSPCA-Angell tweeted on Wednesday (June 16.)