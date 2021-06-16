Bobby Bones & Fiancée Caitlin Parker Detail Their Wedding Preparations

Despite a number of pushbacks, Bobby Bones and fiancée Caitlin Parker have kept their cool when it comes to their nuptials.

"We thought our wedding was going to be in April originally, so we had to hurry and plan," Parker told PEOPLE in a joint interview, alongside Bones, about wedding preparations. "And then we pushed it to the summer [because of] COVID. That just sold me into getting a lot done early."

Even though things haven’t panned out exactly how they planned, the two have been celebrating their own loved ones, including Caitlin's sister, Grace, who recently got married this past weekend. "I never really thought about my wedding, so I'm probably the worst bride ever," Parker said with a laugh about her own ceremony. "Thankfully I am lucky enough to have a wedding planner that's helping me out. And when he shows me three pictures, it's like, 'Eeny, meeny, miny, mo' or 'I don't care ... just choose for me.' So, I'm sure he's like, 'Yeah, it's not as easy as you're making it seem.' But for me, it's been pretty easy."

However, the American Idol mentor was quick to interject about Caitlin's commitment and effort. "[She] is humble about it, but she's done so much work just to make sure that we're able to pull this off,” the country music personality added.

Bones and Parker got engaged in October 2020. "I am the luckiest. I waited so long for the right one. And it payed [sic] off," he wrote on social media at the time, sharing photos from the surprise proposal in Nashville. "Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard. After she said yes, our song 'Nothing Left to Lose' by Mat Kearney was playing outside. And it was @matkearney playing it. She said it was at Mat's concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her."