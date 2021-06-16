Forza Horizon 5 Named Most Anticipated Game Of E3

Forza Horizon 5was named the Most Anticipated Game of E3. This time around, racers will be heading to Mexico, where they will get to explore the country, from the narrow streets in the city of Guanajuato all the way to the top of an active volcano.

The game will feature several new modes, along with a few favorite modes from Horizon 4, like the Eliminator. In addition to the new modes, players will be given the ultimate control in the Events Lab, where they can create fully customizable races.

Forza comes out on November 9 and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass on release day, but you can start playing it on November 5 if you preorder the Premium Add-Ons Bundle, Deluxe, or Premium Edition.

"Forza Horizon 5 is the largest, most fun, and most beautiful open world we've ever built," creative director Mike Brown said. "And it will truly be an astounding showcase for the Xbox Series consoles when it comes to Xbox Game Pass this November 9th."

Forza Horizon 5 was revealed during Microsoft and Bethesda's joint presentation, which won the award for Best Showcase. The two companies provided details on 30 games, including Halo Infinite, Starfield, Battlefield 2042, Diablo II Resurrected, and Back 4 Blood.

Here is the list of the most anticipated game from each studio.