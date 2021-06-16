Feedback

Forza Horizon 5 Named Most Anticipated Game Of E3

By Bill Galluccio

June 16, 2021

Forza Horizon 5was named the Most Anticipated Game of E3. This time around, racers will be heading to Mexico, where they will get to explore the country, from the narrow streets in the city of Guanajuato all the way to the top of an active volcano.

The game will feature several new modes, along with a few favorite modes from Horizon 4, like the Eliminator. In addition to the new modes, players will be given the ultimate control in the Events Lab, where they can create fully customizable races.

Forza comes out on November 9 and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass on release day, but you can start playing it on November 5 if you preorder the Premium Add-Ons Bundle, Deluxe, or Premium Edition.

"Forza Horizon 5 is the largest, most fun, and most beautiful open world we've ever built," creative director Mike Brown said. "And it will truly be an astounding showcase for the Xbox Series consoles when it comes to Xbox Game Pass this November 9th."

Forza Horizon 5 was revealed during Microsoft and Bethesda's joint presentation, which won the award for Best Showcase. The two companies provided details on 30 games, including Halo InfiniteStarfieldBattlefield 2042Diablo II Resurrected, and Back 4 Blood.

Here is the list of the most anticipated game from each studio.

  • Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
  • Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • Indie Games: Falling Frontier
  • Intellivision: Asteroids
  • Nintendo: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest
  • Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom
  • Future Games Show: Immortality
  • SQUARE ENIX: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
  • Xbox/Bethesda: Halo: Infinite
  • Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer

Chat About Forza Horizon 5 Named Most Anticipated Game Of E3

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.