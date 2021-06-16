If You Can Spot The Ring Among These Bouquets, You'll Get Married Soon

It's the time of year when many couples choose to get married. Most weddings of course feature a ring and gorgeous flowers, and now there is a new puzzle focusing on those items. It comes from British jeweler F. Hinds, and it shows dozens of floral bouquets, but hidden among them is a shiny wedding ring. Those who are able to quickly spot the jeweled band are not only incredibly observant, it is said that they will likely find love in the coming weeks - love that could quite possibly lead to them finding a very real ring in the near future. Check out the puzzle below: