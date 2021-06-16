Feedback

If You Can Spot The Ring Among These Bouquets, You'll Get Married Soon

By Dave Basner

June 16, 2021

Photo: F. Hinds

It's the time of year when many couples choose to get married. Most weddings of course feature a ring and gorgeous flowers, and now there is a new puzzle focusing on those items. It comes from British jeweler F. Hinds, and it shows dozens of floral bouquets, but hidden among them is a shiny wedding ring. Those who are able to quickly spot the jeweled band are not only incredibly observant, it is said that they will likely find love in the coming weeks - love that could quite possibly lead to them finding a very real ring in the near future. Check out the puzzle below:

Photo: F. Hinds

If you are struggling to find the ring, don't worry, it doesn't mean you won't find love, just that this brainteaser stumped you. Feel free to scroll down to see where the ring is in the pic.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Photo: F. Hinds

According to TheKnot.com, 73% of all weddings take place between May and October, with October being the most popular month for ceremonies - 16% of them take place then, followed by September with 15% and June with 13%, since many couples are interested in warm weather, an outdoor venue and/or fall foliage.

