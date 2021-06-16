John Legend Supports Chrissy Teigen After She Apologizes For Cyberbullying

John Legend has wife Chrissy Teigen's back as she navigates through the backlash over her social media bullying past.

On Monday (June 14), the R&B crooner took to Twitter to quote the cookbook author's lengthy Medium post, in which she goes into detail about her problematic Twitter usage. "We are more than our worst moments," Legend quoted, adding four red heart emojis.

In May, Teigen had shared an apology to Courtney Stodden after she called Teigen out for her early social media usage. In the most recent address, Teigen alluded to the fact that Stodden wasn't the only victim of her online commentary. "I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to," she wrote in the blog. "I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I'd like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs."

Teigen eventually pointed out the obvious, saying, "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry. I want to go a little further here, thinking of those I’ve hurt and friends I’ve disappointed."

She also went on to admit that she is "no longer the person who wrote those horrible things." "I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life," she wrote, adding, "AND GOT MORE THERAPY."