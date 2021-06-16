Feedback

Krist Novoselic Teases ‘Nevermind’ 30th Anniversary Reissue

By Katrina Nattress

June 16, 2021

The 30th anniversary of Nevermind is quickly approaching, and though nothing's been announced yet it sounds like Nirvana's surviving members are planning something to celebrate their seminal album's big birthday.

During an interview with Uncut (via NME), Krist Novoselic hinted that they were putting together a Nevermind reissue.

“We’re going to have the 30-year ‘Nevermind’, but we’re still putting it together,” the bassist divulged. “It’s kind of late! What’s on it? You’ll see, I don’t want to spoil the surprise!”

“The anniversary is really for the fans and what the album means to them," he added. "If it helps people make some sense of the world, that’s great. You have to figure it out for yourself, though.”

During that same interview, Dave Grohl opened up about the band's low expectations when they released Nevermind in 1991.

“Everyone had these lofty opinions and I thought, ‘Well, it’s nice of you to say so, but there is no f***ng way that is ever going to happen,’” Grohl admitted after recalling that his friends in the music industry all proclaimed they "were going to be f***ing huge" upon the album's release.

He went on to explain that acts like Wilson Phillips, Mariah Carey and Bon Jovi were popular at the time. "It was not bands like us," he said. “So it seemed totally implausible that we would ever even get close to that kind of success.”

Nevermind turns 30 on September 24, 2021.

Nirvana

