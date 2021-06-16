Madison LeCroy On Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Reunion: 'You're Welcome'

Rumor has it Madison LeCroy was the woman who broke up Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Now, the Southern Charm star has jokingly taken credit for the superstar's romantic reunion with Ben Affleck.

In an interview with US Weekly, the reality star, 30, was forward. "I say, 'You're welcome,'" she told the outlet. However, she went on to insist that she never got physical with the former Yankee star. "I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don't know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest."

After Lopez called off her engagement to Rodriguez, rumors took off that it was because he had been involved with LeCroy. A-Rod went on to reportedly reach out to LeCroy but she refused to connect with him. His representative tried to do damage control with a statement that read: “I’m not sure who's looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family."

17 years after ending their engagement, Affleck and Lopez were spotted spending time at the singer's home in early May. They were later seen in Big Sky, Montana, hanging out during Mother's Day weekend, before going full throttle with their reunion. When it comes to LeCroy, the Bravo reality starlet went Instagram official with her boyfriend this week.