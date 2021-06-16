OSU Football Player Accused Of Assaulting Cop During DUI Arrest

An Oklahoma State University football player is in trouble with the law after he was accused of assaulting a police officer while being detained for a DUI.

Trey Rucker was pulled over on June 2, and the Stillwater Police Department recently released dash cam video of the incident.

Authorities received reports that a black vehicle crashed into parked cars at an apartment complex at 800 E. Hall of Fame and drove off around 3:30 a.m., KUSH first reported.

Police who arrived on the scene followed a trail of vehicle fluid in the complex's parking lot to a damaged black Chevy Equinox. Officers went up to the driver, who was later identified as Rucker.

A police report said Rucker was slurring his speech and that his eyes were red and watery when officers talked to him.

“As we were talking, Rucker moved closer to me and I stepped back. Rucker stepped towards me again and continued to lean towards me. Rucker continued to lean towards me and I gave him a verbal warning to step back and put my hand on his upper torso. Rucker was within six inches of me, and I had already given him space. When I gave him the verbal warning to step back away from me, Rucker leaned in again and told me to get away from him," wrote the officer who is accusing the player of assault.

In the dash cam video, Rucker can be seen walking backwards while repeatedly saying that he's an OSU player. He also told the officers to "Call Gundy," referencing OSU coach Mike Gundy.