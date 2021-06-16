Returning NFL Star Says He's Picking Football Over 'Donuts And Beer'

Hightower, 31, acknowledging that his decision to step away during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic was "what i thought was the the betterment of my family" and that he "would absolutely do it again," but reiterated that he is dedicated to playing football again in 2021.

“I don’t know what y’all want me to say,” Hightower responded when questioned about his commitment to football. “I’m here. I’m working. I’m in minicamp. But I’m not here to write a story for you, dog; I’m here to work. I’m here. I don’t know what else y’all need me to say. If I wasn’t here, then I think that would probably be something to talk about. But I’m here, so, hopefully, that knocks all those questions out.”

Hightower was selected by the Patriots at No. 25 overall in the first-round of the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Alabama that included winning two BCS national championships.

The 31-year-old continued that success in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls, earning two Pro Bowl appearances and being named to the Patriots' 2010s All-Decade Team.