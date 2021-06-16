Did Bill Belichick Congratulate Tom Brady On Bucs' Super Bowl Win?

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick won't reveal whether he congratulated his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, on his first Super Bowl with a new team.

Belichick -- who was reported to have sent a congratulatory text to former Patriots backup and sporadic starter Jimmy Garoppolo after he led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl berth in 2020 -- gave a typical non-answer when asked about conversations with Brady, who spent his first 20 seasons in New England, all under the legendary head coach.

“I’ll keep those conversations privately between myself and the other people that are involved,” Belichick said via MassLive.com. “I appreciate the question.”

Brady and Belichick are arguably the greatest quarterback-coaching duo in NFL history, having won a record six Super Bowls together before Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason.

The duo's relationship, however, has been a topic of discussion leading up to and even their split.

“I have a great relationship with him,” Brady said about Belichick during Super Bowl LV Media Day in February via CBS Boston. “Again, I’m just incredibly grateful for what he’s meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time, I had two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place.”