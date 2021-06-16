Sign At Historic Bonneville Salt Flats Was Stolen

The sign from the historic and stunning Bonneville Salt Flats was stolen and the Utah Bureau of Land Management wants it back, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

The Bureau of Land Management Utah posted about the stolen sign on social media, requesting that it be returned.

According to the social media posts, the theft of the sign is a Class A misdemeanor. This means that the offense is punishable by up to 12 months in prison along with $1,000 in fines.

A post on Twitter stated:

"On June 11, BLM Salt Lake Field Office discovered the Bonneville Salt Flats sign had been stolen. If you have info to help locate it, contact (801)977-4387 | utslmail@blm.gov. Theft of federal property: Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in prison/fines up to $1,000."