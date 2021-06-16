Sign At Historic Bonneville Salt Flats Was Stolen
By Ginny Reese
June 16, 2021
The sign from the historic and stunning Bonneville Salt Flats was stolen and the Utah Bureau of Land Management wants it back, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City.
The Bureau of Land Management Utah posted about the stolen sign on social media, requesting that it be returned.
According to the social media posts, the theft of the sign is a Class A misdemeanor. This means that the offense is punishable by up to 12 months in prison along with $1,000 in fines.
A post on Twitter stated:
"On June 11, BLM Salt Lake Field Office discovered the Bonneville Salt Flats sign had been stolen. If you have info to help locate it, contact (801)977-4387 | utslmail@blm.gov. Theft of federal property: Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in prison/fines up to $1,000."
The Bonneville Salt Flats are located west of the Great Salt Lake. The flats are over 30,000 acres of unique, stunning landscapes, and it is one of the "most unique locations in the state."
Anyone who has any information about the stolen sign is being asked to contact the Salt Lake Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management at 801-977-4387.