Twenty One Pilots Announce TAKEØVER TOUR, And It's Unlike Any Other Tour
By Katrina Nattress
June 16, 2021
When Twenty One Pilots released their sixth studio album Scaled and Icy last month, we knew it was only a matter of time before the duo announced a tour. But we never imagined it to look like this.
As the band described on social media, "the TAKEØVER TOUR spends one week in each city, moving venue to venue, from the small club to the arena." Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun plan to invade Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Mexico City (though dates have yet to be announced), London, as well as play two special shows in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio (those will both be at Nationwide Arena).
“Wow. We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon,” Dun said in a statement.
Fans can register for presale tickets here.
Check out TOP's tour announcement and a full list of dates below.
Twenty One Pilots TAKEØVER TOUR Dates
Sep 21: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Sep 22: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sep 23: Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Sep 25: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sep 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Sep 29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Oct 02: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct 12: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Oct 13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Oct 14: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 16: Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct 18: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct 19: Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct 20: Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
Oct 23: Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct 29: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Oct 30: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Nov 02: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
Nov 03: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Nov 04: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov 06: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Mexico City
Coming soon
Jun 21, 2022: London, UK @ The Camden Assembly
Jun 22, 2022: London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Jun 23, 2022: London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Jun 25, 2022: London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley