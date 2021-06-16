Twenty One Pilots Announce TAKEØVER TOUR, And It's Unlike Any Other Tour

When Twenty One Pilots released their sixth studio album Scaled and Icy last month, we knew it was only a matter of time before the duo announced a tour. But we never imagined it to look like this.

As the band described on social media, "the TAKEØVER TOUR spends one week in each city, moving venue to venue, from the small club to the arena." Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun plan to invade Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Mexico City (though dates have yet to be announced), London, as well as play two special shows in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio (those will both be at Nationwide Arena).

“Wow. We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon,” Dun said in a statement.

Fans can register for presale tickets here.

Check out TOP's tour announcement and a full list of dates below.