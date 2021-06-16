Feedback

Twenty One Pilots Announce TAKEØVER TOUR, And It's Unlike Any Other Tour

By Katrina Nattress

June 16, 2021

Photo: Ashley Osborn

When Twenty One Pilots released their sixth studio album Scaled and Icy last month, we knew it was only a matter of time before the duo announced a tour. But we never imagined it to look like this.

As the band described on social media, "the TAKEØVER TOUR spends one week in each city, moving venue to venue, from the small club to the arena." Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun plan to invade Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Mexico City (though dates have yet to be announced), London, as well as play two special shows in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio (those will both be at Nationwide Arena).

“Wow. We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon,” Dun said in a statement.

Fans can register for presale tickets here.

Check out TOP's tour announcement and a full list of dates below.

Twenty One Pilots TAKEØVER TOUR Dates

Sep 21: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sep 22: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre 

Sep 23: Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom 

Sep 25: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sep 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Sep 29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Oct 02: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct 12: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Oct 13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues 

Oct 14: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 16: Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct 18: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct 19: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 20: Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

Oct 23: Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct 29: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct 30: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov 02: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Nov 03: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 04: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov 06: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Mexico City 

Coming soon

Jun 21, 2022: London, UK @ The Camden Assembly

Jun 22, 2022: London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire 

Jun 23, 2022: London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 25, 2022: London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley

