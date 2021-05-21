Twenty One Pilots Release Pandemic Album 'Scaled And Icy'

Twenty One Pilots' sixth studio album Scaled and Icy is officially out!

Though it's their first album in three years, the duo have been giving fans a steady diet of new music over the last year: aside from sharing "Shy Away," "Choker" and "Saturday" ahead of Scaled and Icy's release, they also dropped stand alone singles "Level of Concern" and "Christmas Saves The Year" in 2020.

Scaled and Icy was written and produced by frontman Tyler Joseph at his home studio, while Josh Dun engineered drums remotely. Born in the pandemic, the album's 11 songs explore feelings many of us have experienced during the past year: anxiety, loneliness, boredom and doubt.

“I think on the pro side, I think we actually developed some rhythm and chemistry on using remote technology in a way that we might always use it in future,” Joseph said in a recent interview. “[Dun] actually moved back to Ohio, which is pretty exciting for me, so the band’s back together.There’s a lot of amazing things that we were able to do remotely, but man it does take longer. It just does.”

To celebrate the new collection of songs, Joseph and Dun are treating fans to what's sure to be an epic livestream experience tonight (May 21) at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. According to a press release, the concert is expected "to be an unforgettable performance from the duo, with a catalog spanning setlist that will also mark the live debut of new material from Scaled And Icy." Get your tickets here.