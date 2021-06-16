Wash. Organizations To Get Next Round Of Donations From MacKenzie Scott

More money is on the way to charities and organizations from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Following her split from the Amazon CEO back almost two years ago, Scott gained billions of dollars to use as she pleases. Since then, she has given big bucks to charities and organizations across the country.

Come Tuesday (June 15), she wrote in a blog post that she will be giving another $2.7 billion in donations. That begins her total giving to $8.5 billion since July 2020, according to KIRO 7.

Scot said she and her team spent the first quarter of 2021 identifying “equity-oriented non-profit teams working in areas that have been neglected.” Now, 286 organizations will see some of those funds from the philanthropist.

Among those organizations are Craft3, The Pride Foundation, Easterseals Washington, Walla Walla Community College, and the YMCA of Greater Seattle, reporters learned.

“We are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others,” Scott wrote.

The last time Scott made headlines, besides her charity work, she tied the knot with a Seattle school teacher.