2 Michigan Cities Have The Best Drivers In The U.S.

Oftentimes, we think we are better drivers than we actually are. Well, a new study reviewed four major categories of data and released which cities are actually home to the best and worst drivers in the United States.

Two Michigan cities found themselves among the best drivers in the U.S.

According to QuoteWizard analysts, they looked at over two million car insurance quotes from drivers in America's 70 largest cities.

They evaluated each city based on four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations for incidents like running a red light or using your phone while driving.

The report states:

"Cities with the most dangerous driving incidents are rated among the worst, while cities with the fewest dangerous driving incidents are rated as the best."

These are the two Michigan cities with the best drivers:

No. 7: Detroit

No. 10: Grand Rapids

Out of 70 cities, Detroit had one of the lowest DUI ranks, landing itself at No. 61, and Grand Rapids had a low accident rank coming in at No. 64.

These are the Top 10 best driving cities, according to QuoteWizard:

Birmingham, AL St. Louis, MO Little Rock, AR New Orleans, LA Memphis, TN Louisville, KY Detroit, MI Atlanta, GA Baton Rouge, LA Grand Rapids, MI

To see the full list of best and worst drivers in the U.S., click here.