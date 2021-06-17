Ben Affleck Is 'Getting To Know' Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max & Emme

Ben Affleck is doing the legwork to ensure that he is bonding with Jennifer Lopez's children, Max and Emme.

As per PEOPLE, the actor, 48, is spending time with the superstar, 51, and her twins amid their rekindled romance. "They are slowly getting to know Ben. Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time,” an insider close to the situation explained.

Additionally, Max and Emme are also reportedly "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles,”"where Affleck lives.

Affleck and Lopez packed on the PDA when the two attended the 50th birthday celebration for the star's sister, Linda. The children were in attendance of the family dinner atNobu in Malibu. "Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together. The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share," the insider said of the evening.

Last week, it was reported that Guadalupe Rodríguez is "thrilled" about her daughter’s rekindled romance. "In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close," the insider said. "Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago."