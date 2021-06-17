Check Your Powerball Tickets: $1 Million Prize Still Unclaimed In Missouri

A $1 million lottery prize is a short month away from going unclaimed in Missouri.

According to KSDK, the lottery player bought the winning Powerball ticket at the Circle K on Main Street in O'Fallon.

The winner has until July 15 to claim their million-dollar jackpot.

The Powerball ticket matched all five white-ball numbers in the "Match 5" prize drawing announced on January 16. The winning white-ball numbers were 14, 20, 39, 65, and 67, and the Powerball number was 2.

If the prize does not get claimed, the money is transferred to the Lottery Proceeds Fund, benefiting public education.

To see if your lottery ticket is a winner, you can download the Missouri Lottery app or visit a Check-A-Ticket machine.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotterys, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $52 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $30 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $3.8 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.