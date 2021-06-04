Missouri Woman Wins $2 Million With Lottery Scratch Off Ticket

A St. Louis woman claimed a lottery prize of $2 million from a scratcher, Missouri Lottery announced Tuesday (June 1).

FOX 2 Reported that Vanessa Long said the "Gold Rush" scratcher is her favorite game to play. She usually will scratch off the entire ticket, but this time was different. She scratched off the barcode to see if she had won, and she did!

"I started looking around, and I thought I had mistaken it, and it was $2,000," Long said. "But I saw a column of zeros, and I was happy!"

The column of zeros didn't mean $2,000; it meant $2 million.

She purchased the winning ticket at the United Mart BP on Natural Bridge Road.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotterys, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $286 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $45 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $3.4 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

