Chicago Bears Eye Suburban Racetrack As Site For Possible New Stadium

By Kelly Fisher

June 17, 2021

The Chicago Bears reportedly have sights set on a suburban racetrack which could serve as the team's next stadium location.

Talks of the purchase come as the Bears apparently push for a better lease at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Bears confirmed they made an offer on the Arlington International Racecourse, NBC Sports reported Thursday (June 17).

“We recently submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said, according to NBC Sports. “It’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential.”

Earlier this week, the mayor of Arlington Heights also confirmed that the purchase was "still on the table."

"It's still on the table, to my understanding, but it's a complete, definite 'maybe,'" Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said, according to the Daily Herald on Tuesday (June 15). "I'm not in a position where I could say it's a definite 'go' or definite 'no go.'"

NBC Sports also explained that the Bears are aiming for a better lease at Soldier Field. But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has previously expressed a lack of confidence in the Bears relocating, and doesn't believe the NFL would allow the move.

