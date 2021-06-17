First Rabid Bat Of The Summer Has Been Found In Utah

The first rabid bat of the season was found in Utah. Health officials made the announcement on Thursday, reported KSL.

The animal was found by a Salt Lake County family in their back yard. According to Utah Department of Health epidemiologist Hannah Rettler, the family reported it.

Bats are the number one carrier of rabies in the entire state of Utah, so officials say that it is important to stay alert and at a safe distance.

Rettler said, "If you find yourself near a bat, dead or alive, do not touch, hit, or destroy it and do not try to remove it yourself."

If anyone or a pet comes into contact with a bat, they should always wash their wound and then report the animal by calling 1-888-EPI-UTAH (374-8824). Individuals can also contact their local health departments for additional help and resources.

Anyone who has been bitten may not show symptoms of rabies for weeks or months after the infection. According to the health department, symptoms may begin flu-like and then progress into anxiety, confusion, abnormal behavior, and delirium.

The first human to die of rabies in Utah since 1944 was a man from Moroni. He passed away in 2018 after being exposed to an infected bat.

