VIDEO: Bat Flew Into Utah Governor's Home Causing Hilarious Mayhem

By Ginny Reese

April 26, 2021

common pipistrelle (Pipistrellus pipistrellus) a small bat

Let's be honest... we would all freak out if a bat flew into our homes, and that's just what Governor Spencer Cox's family did this weekend, reported KSL.

A bat flew into the family room of Cox's parents' St. George home causing mayhem. It was definitely a hilarious sight.

Governor Cox wrote on Twitter:

"Staying with my parents in St. George and a bat just flew into the house. By the reaction of my mom, wife and daughter, I assumed it was a mountain lion. Armed with brooms, dad and I got it out. My apologies to the neighbors and the bat who are likely traumatized by the chaos."

Cox posted a video of it all on Twitter.

The Governor posted on his personal Twitter account that he and his family were visiting his parents in St. George when the drama happened.

The Humane Society of the United States said that if you ever encounter a bat in the home, you should remain calm, stay near a wall, close off any open interior doors, and leave an exterior window or door open for the bat to exit.

Photo: Getty Images

