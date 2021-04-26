VIDEO: Bat Flew Into Utah Governor's Home Causing Hilarious Mayhem

Let's be honest... we would all freak out if a bat flew into our homes, and that's just what Governor Spencer Cox's family did this weekend, reported KSL.

A bat flew into the family room of Cox's parents' St. George home causing mayhem. It was definitely a hilarious sight.

Governor Cox wrote on Twitter:

"Staying with my parents in St. George and a bat just flew into the house. By the reaction of my mom, wife and daughter, I assumed it was a mountain lion. Armed with brooms, dad and I got it out. My apologies to the neighbors and the bat who are likely traumatized by the chaos."

Cox posted a video of it all on Twitter.