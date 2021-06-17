Feedback

Iconic Charlotte Restaurant Closing After Nearly 60 Years

By Sarah Tate

June 17, 2021

A longtime favorite for many in Charlotte is closing its doors.

On Thursday (June 17), Price's Chicken Coop said it was permanently shutting down after nearly 60 years serving the Charlotte community. The iconic fried chicken restaurant announced its decision on Facebook, saying it will close for the final time at the end of the week.

"It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59 years of business due to the Labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and another coin shortage," the Charlotte staple wrote. "Our final day of business will be June 19th, 2021."

According to WBTV, Price's Chicken Coop has been one of Charlotte's favorite places to get fried chicken since cousins and co-owners Andrew and Steven Price opened it in the 1960s. It has since gained national attention, being named by Esquire Magazine in 2012 as one of the best spots for "The Most Life-Changing Chicken in the Country."

After nearly six decades of business in the Queen City, The Chicken Coop concluded with a simple message for its loyal customers.

"We thank everybody for their support and business over the years," they wrote. "MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ALL!"

