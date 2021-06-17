Iconic Charlotte Restaurant Closing After Nearly 60 Years

A longtime favorite for many in Charlotte is closing its doors.

On Thursday (June 17), Price's Chicken Coop said it was permanently shutting down after nearly 60 years serving the Charlotte community. The iconic fried chicken restaurant announced its decision on Facebook, saying it will close for the final time at the end of the week.

"It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59 years of business due to the Labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and another coin shortage," the Charlotte staple wrote. "Our final day of business will be June 19th, 2021."