La La Anthony Reportedly Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony has filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony after 11 years of marriage, TMZ reports. She filed the papers in New York Thursday (June 17), citing irreconcilable differences; however, according to those close to the couple, they've been separated for a while but remain friends and everything regarding the divorce has been amicable.

The news comes after the actress and NBA star reconciled their marriage in 2018 following a nearly two-year split. At the time, it was rumored that Melo had not only cheated on La La, but also impregnated another woman.

During that time, La La made it clear she had no intention of divorcing her husband. "Not right now, I’m not," she said onThe Wendy Williams Show when asked about the "d" word. "You know marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now."

One of the main reasons for giving their marriage another shot was their son, Kiyan, and according to sources "they both wanted to take time to ensure a private and smooth transition in their relationship for their 14-year-old son." As they navigate their divorce, La La and Melo "remain fully aligned as parenting partners."