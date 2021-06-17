Man Jumps Off Nashville Bridge For The 'Thrill', Tries To Do It Again

Police arrested a man they said jumped from a Nashville bridge into the Cumberland River below just for the "thrill" of it.

According to an arrest warrant, Metro Nashville police and firefighters responded to a call around 8 p.m. Wednesday (June 16) to help rescue a man who had jumped from the John Seigenthaler pedestrian bridge, also known as the Shelby Street bridge, into the river, WSMV reports.

As they arrived on scene, they found the man to be "soaking wet" and running through the water. The man, identified as 31-year-old Donald A. Finnegan, admitted to officers that he had "half a pint" before the incident, which police said could be why he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

While taking him into custody, police asked him why he decided to jump off the bridge into the water below. He then told officers that he was "looking for a thrill and adrenaline rush." He also is reported to have said that this wouldn't be his last time jumping from the bridge. In fact, if he had not been stopped, he would have done it again.

Finnegan was charged with public intoxication and trespassing and booked into Metro Jail on a $500 bond. It is unclear if he will face additional charges for "tying up emergency resources," per WKRN.